digital anti-matter anti-manifesto: Shane Sable and Lynx Chase

As a way to welcome the Spring Equinox, two performers from Indigenous burlesque collective, Virago Nation will perform pre-recorded dances on Zoom. Acts by Gitxsan burlesque performer, Shane Sable and Cree/Métis pole dancer, Lynx Chase will demonstrate the power of reclaiming Indigenous sex and sexuality as a means to reject colonial trauma and oppression. Performances will be followed by a discussion around Indigenous sex, sexuality, and gender, which will be hosted by @gijiit.

Email brianna@aceart.org to pre-register for the event.

aceartinc. (situated on Treaty 1 Territory) is hosting a programming intervention from the curatorial collective, @gijiit . This 6-month intervention, Digital Anti-Matter Anti-Manifesto, consists of a series of online events that features digital artwork, performances, workshops, and talks by Indigenous artists from across Turtle Island.

gijiit is a curatorial collective consisting of members Lindsay Nixon @notvanishing and Adrienne Huard @adrienne_loon , based in Tkaronto and Miiskwaagamiwiziibiing. The collective concentrates on community-engaged Indigenous art dealing with themes of gender, sex, and sexuality.