Timeshare Performance with the support of The Canada Council for the Arts Digital Now Fund presents Digital NOW! a festival for weary hearts, Feb 10 to 13, 2022 at http://afestivalforwearyhearts.com. This free four-day online theatre festival will feature the work of six Canadian playwrights and raise money for the PAL Canada Foundation, an organization working to alleviate the consequences of poverty, isolation, and housing challenges among elder members of Canada’s arts and entertainment community. Written by playwrights of all ages, from teenagers to more established artists, Digital NOW! a festival for weary hearts features five short theatre pieces (15 – 30 minutes) performed for a live digital audience via YouTube Live. With a focus on curiosity and experimentation, each piece explores the state of relationships through the lens of the past two years of the pandemic. Tickets for the festival are free, and we encourage those audience members who are able to make a donation in lieu of a ticket price directly to PAL Canada palcanada.org/support-pal/