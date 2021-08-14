August 23 – 31 | Online | Mississauga Multilingual Fringe Festival

Dignify Me: An Audio Play centers on three Pakistani-Canadian women — Sadia Khan (played by Sharada Eswar), Fauzia Khan (played by Oshini Wanigasekera), and Manal Khan (played by Rabiya Mansoor) — as the two sisters navigate their mother’s impending death through medical assistance in dying (MAID). Directed by Lisa Karen Cox, written by Rabiya Mansoor, and sound design by James Bunton. More information and tickets here.