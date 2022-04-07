Diminishing Returns: The Improvised Soap Opera

- News
Trevor Campbell presents
~*~ DIMINISHING RETURNS ~*~
In today’s busy world (whut?), who can stay current with a soap opera? STAR WIPE ONTO: Diminishing Returns, the improved soap opera where you haven’t missed a thing. Each performance, the audience supplies the “previously on…” segment and a rotating cast of improv comedians takes it from there.
Featuring: Célestine Adjo, Trevor Campbell, Elvis Deane, Tom Hearn, Andrea Marston & Shohana Sharmin
April 24 at 8:30 pm. TICKETS: Advance tickets: $8 / Tickets at door: $10
VENUE: Social Capital Theatre – 3rd Floor Cabaret Space (https://socap.ca/): 154 Danforth Avenue, Toronto, Ontario (mere STEPS from Broadview Station)
Location Address - 154 Danforth, Toronto, Ontario M4K 1N1
Event Price - $8 advance/$10 door
Location ID - 562969