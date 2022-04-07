Diminishing Returns: The Improvised Soap Opera

Trevor Campbell presents

~*~ DIMINISHING RETURNS ~*~

In today’s busy world (whut?), who can stay current with a soap opera? STAR WIPE ONTO: Diminishing Returns, the improved soap opera where you haven’t missed a thing. Each performance, the audience supplies the “previously on…” segment and a rotating cast of improv comedians takes it from there.

Featuring: Célestine Adjo, Trevor Campbell, Elvis Deane, Tom Hearn, Andrea Marston & Shohana Sharmin

April 24 at 8:30 pm. TICKETS: Advance tickets: $8 / Tickets at door: $10

VENUE: Social Capital Theatre – 3rd Floor Cabaret Space (https://socap.ca/): 154 Danforth Avenue, Toronto, Ontario (mere STEPS from Broadview Station)