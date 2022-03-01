Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

din v: social media miniatures

Mar 1, 2022

din v: social media miniatures

19 19 people viewed this event.

For our first virtual show, we present one new mixed media miniature every day of March on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, for a total of 31 world premieres! Featuring works by Angela Blumberg, Nina Boujee (Olivia Shortt), Sara Constant, Ming-Bo Lam, and SlowPitchSound (Cheldon Paterson). Check out Din of Shadows on one of the three platforms mentioned above to experience the show!

Din of Shadows is a Toronto-based experimental performing arts company. We are a collection of creators and performers from the worlds of music, dance, and theatre dedicated to the development and production of interdisciplinary works by Canadian artists.

Additional Details

Event Price - Free

Date And Time

Tue, Mar 1st, 2022 @ 09:00 AM
to Thu, Mar 31st, 2022

Location

Online Event

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Virtual Event

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine