din v: social media miniatures

For our first virtual show, we present one new mixed media miniature every day of March on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, for a total of 31 world premieres! Featuring works by Angela Blumberg, Nina Boujee (Olivia Shortt), Sara Constant, Ming-Bo Lam, and SlowPitchSound (Cheldon Paterson). Check out Din of Shadows on one of the three platforms mentioned above to experience the show!

Din of Shadows is a Toronto-based experimental performing arts company. We are a collection of creators and performers from the worlds of music, dance, and theatre dedicated to the development and production of interdisciplinary works by Canadian artists.