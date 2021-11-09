New restaurants

Disabled Jokers

This virtual comedy show will spotlight Disabled comedians from Ontario with a wide variety of comedy styles and perspectives. Disabled Jokes.

Nov 9, 2021

9 9 people viewed this event.

Disabled Jokes will feature hilarious performances by: Michael Lifshitz, who will be previewing parts of his one man show “Speech from the Throne – Living with a Disability”; Desiree Walsh, who recently recorded her first stand-up album; Robbie Stevenson, a VJ on Ed the Sock’s NewMusicNation; and Ashley Perna, who takes stories from her own life, both victories and hardships, and invites the audience to join her on an eccentrically funny ride.

Additional Details

Event Price - $15

Location ID - 560584

Date And Time
Fri, Dec 3rd, 2021 @ 09:00 PM
to

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Comedy

Event Tags

NOW Magazine