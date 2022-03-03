DJ Harvey’s career spans more than three decades. Originally a drummer, his DJ career was ignited on a trip to NYC as the emerging hip-hop scene inspired Harvey. He realized that “cutting up” breaks was an extension of drumming itself.

A true Renaissance man, Harvey was also a graffiti artist and member of the Tone Deaf Crew (later known as TONKA Hi-Fi) that threw weekenders around Brighton, Cambridge, and London. By 1991, he was a full-time DJ hosting his night, “Moist,” at the Gardening Club in London where he would bring DJs in from NYC and around the US, including Francois K, Larry Levan, and Kenny Carpenter.

In what has been nothing short of a stellar career since then (including an appearance as himself in the 2018 film Mission Impossible – Fallout), it is truly an honour to host this legend at Love Child Social House for an exceptional Thursday night performance.

Rounding out the lineup are Richard Brooks and Rudee Nik, both tenured, talented Toronto DJs inspired by the man of the hour, DJ Harvey!

It is a Thursday night special at Love Child Social House. Grab your tickets online or through our network of authorized sellers. No matter what happens, you don’t want to miss this!

Presented by

White Label Promo

Captive Audience

Activate

Love Child Social House

Creative Direction provided by:

Richard Brooks-Racicot

69 Bathurst Street, Toronto

10 pm to 3am

For reservations of the table kind: guest@lovechildsocial.com