Eldritch Theatre presents Doc Wutherloom’s Dollhouse of Deadly Sins

For over 20 years Eldritch Theatre has been prowling the theatrical underground, earning audience acclaim and over 25 Dora Awards nominations and wins for their outstanding horror productions. Eldritch shows are “Toronto’s Spookiest Stage Shows” (Torontoist) and in “Toronto’s Top 5 Shows To See” (Culture Trip). This fall make Eldritch Theatre a tradition as it’s a “great way to continue the Halloween spirit,” (NOW Magazine).

“Outrageously fun, horrific good times” – Life With More Cowbell

The red door finally re-opens at The Red Sandcastle Theatre to reveal Doc Wuthergloom, Eldritch Theatre’s resident necromancer, presenting an evening of demented puppetry and feats of dark parlour magic which tell blood curdling cautionary tales of foolish mortals whose sins beget their grim demise, both in this life and the grim here-after. Recommended for those with mature and jaded hearts.

“In the world of punk-tinged, Victorian-gothic puppeteering,

Eric Woolfe must rank near the very top.” – The Globe & Mail

Created & Performed by

Eric Woolfe

Designed by

Melanie McNeill

Stage Managed by

Sandi Becker

Produced by

Adrianna Prosser