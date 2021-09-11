Election

Best Movies on Netflix

Dog Without Feathers

Harbourfront Centre and Digidance present the digital broadcast of Brazilian choreographer Deborah Colker Dance Company’s Dog Without Feathers that explores.

Sep 10, 2021

Dog Without Feathers

8 8 people viewed this event.

Harbourfront Centre and Digidance present the digital broadcast of Brazilian choreographer Deborah Colker Dance Company’s Dog Without Feathers that explores the beauty as well as the cultural and environmental impact of Northeast Brazil’s Capibaribe River. Streams Sep 29-Oct 11. From $15. http://harbourfrontcentre.com

Photo credit: Dog Without Feathers by Cafi 

Additional Details

Your Email - pchurchill@mpmgarts.com

Event Price - $15

Date And Time
Wed, Sep 29th, 2021 @ 12:00 AM
Mon, Oct 11th, 2021 to

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Dance

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine