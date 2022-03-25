DON VALLEY GIRLS

Not Your Auntie’s Sketch Show

Part of Why Not Theatre’s RISER Toronto

We’ve aged out of being the Main Character, and it kinda really sucks. So we wrote a sketch show about it because why cry when you can cry while you laugh! …on stage, in front of everyone. We’re a mashup of Somali/Korean/Palestinian/Pakistani Canadian perspectives from women and non-binary folks, and boy, our sketches don’t hold back any punches. You may even experience a punch or two to the gut… with laughter! Come for the snarky blurb, stay for the weird (sometimes heartfelt) sketches, songs, and occasional video interlude. This is NOT your auntie’s sketch show. (Or maybe it is.) #DonValleyGirls

Don Valley Girls is presented as part of Why Not Theatre’s RISER Toronto, a collaborative producing model supported by the Government of Canada, RBC Foundation, TD Bank Group, and a community of Senior Partners. The first three years of RISER Toronto were made possible by Toronto Arts Council’s Open Door program. Don Valley Girls was made possible in part due to the support of the Canada Council for the Arts and the support of The Sketch Comedy Fund, a special project of the Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival and The Pat and Tony Adams Freedom Fund for the Arts.

April 15-24 2022, 8:30PM (Tu-Sa) / 2PM (Su) • (April 20 + 22 are relaxed performances)

The Theatre Centre, BMO Incubator for Live Arts

Tickets: https://whynot.theatre/work/donvalleygirls/

Ticket Prices are Pay-What-You-Can-Afford ($10/$15/$20/$25/$30)