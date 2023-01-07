Well hello there, babes! Your Place or Mine presents…

Double Date with Jessie and Gordon!

Join us for a night of relationship-inspired comedy hosted by a slut and someone else’s husband.

Don’t bring your kids… this show tends to get spicy! Bring your lover or your hottest friend.

Co-hosted by Jessie Olsen and Gordon Hecht.

This Month Featuring,

Sashka DC

Dean Hebscher

Cam Pheonix

Mark Little and Jackie Pirico

Your Place or Mine Comedy Shows are a safe and inclusive space for all, but not safe for work! These shows will never tolerate queerphobic, transphobic, body-shaming, racist, misogynistic content, so you and all your friends can come and enjoy a sexy night of comedy and leave feeling like your most amazing (slightly lit!) selves!