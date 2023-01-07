Readers' Choice 2021

Jan 7, 2023

Well hello there, babes! Your Place or Mine presents…

Double Date with Jessie and Gordon!

Join us for a night of relationship-inspired comedy hosted by a slut and someone else’s husband.

Don’t bring your kids… this show tends to get spicy! Bring your lover or your hottest friend.

Co-hosted by Jessie Olsen and Gordon Hecht.

This Month Featuring,
Sashka DC
Dean Hebscher
Cam Pheonix
Mark Little and Jackie Pirico

Your Place or Mine Comedy Shows are a safe and inclusive space for all, but not safe for work! These shows will never tolerate queerphobic, transphobic, body-shaming, racist, misogynistic content, so you and all your friends can come and enjoy a sexy night of comedy and leave feeling like your most amazing (slightly lit!) selves!

Additional Details

Location Address - 945 bloor st w

Event Price - 15$ online 20$ at the Door

Date And Time

Wed, Jan 25th, 2023 @ 09:30 PM
to 11:00 PM

Location

Comedy Bar

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy
 
NOW Magazine