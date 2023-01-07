- News
Well hello there, babes! Your Place or Mine presents…
Double Date with Jessie and Gordon!
Join us for a night of relationship-inspired comedy hosted by a slut and someone else’s husband.
Don’t bring your kids… this show tends to get spicy! Bring your lover or your hottest friend.
Co-hosted by Jessie Olsen and Gordon Hecht.
This Month Featuring,
Sashka DC
Dean Hebscher
Cam Pheonix
Mark Little and Jackie Pirico
Your Place or Mine Comedy Shows are a safe and inclusive space for all, but not safe for work! These shows will never tolerate queerphobic, transphobic, body-shaming, racist, misogynistic content, so you and all your friends can come and enjoy a sexy night of comedy and leave feeling like your most amazing (slightly lit!) selves!
Location Address - 945 bloor st w
Event Price - 15$ online 20$ at the Door