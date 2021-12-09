How to cook a king: Add a pinch of greed, a dash of deceit, a cauldron of witchcraft. Simmer till bursting. Serve with a side of specters and revenge.

Toronto Film School’s upcoming live-streamed production of Double, Double, Toil and Trouble, an adaptation of Shakespeare’s Macbeth, is directed by Jonathan Whittaker and features a cast of fifth-term Acting for Film, TV & the Theatre students.

Show times:

– Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 8 p.m. (EST)

– Thursday, Dec. 16, 6 p.m. (EST)

– Saturday, Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. (EST)

Tune in to any of the above performances, which will be livestreamed from Toronto Film School’s studios, here:

https://create.torontofilmschool.ca/showcase/double-double-toil-and-trouble/