Sep 23, 2021

Double Down – Stand-Up Comedy Show

Comedians Arianne Tong, Olivia Stadler and headliner Chris Locke, hosted by Yaw Attuah. Come discover new favourites and get an extended set from a hilarious headliner. Oct 16 at 10 pm. $25, adv $20. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor W. https://comedybar.ca/show.php?Event_ID=14770

Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Location ID - 560934

Date And Time
Sat, Oct 16th, 2021 @ 10:00 PM
to

Location
Comedy Bar

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Comedy

