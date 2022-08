Enjoy a night of great stand-up comedy hosted by Yaw Attuah. Come discover new favourites and get an extended set from a hilarious headliner.

This show is featuring:

Daphney Joseph

Habib Siam

With a headlining set from Courtney Gilmore

August 13 at 10 pm. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor West. Price: $20+tax in advance. $25+tax at the door