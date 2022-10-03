DOUBT: A Parable by John Patrick Shanely
Runs October 27 to November 15
Tuesday – Sunday 8pm
Sunday Matinee – 2:30 pm
Church of the Holy Trinity – 19 Trinity Square
www.bneproductions.ca
It is 1964, and the winds of change are blowing through St. Nicolas Catholic School. Father Flynn, a progressive, charismatic priest advocates for reform in the school much to the dismay of the strict and unyielding principal, Sister Aloysius. But when Sister James (a young nun and novice teacher) levels an accusation against Father Flynn involving the school’s first and only Black student, Sister Aloysius demands justice for the transgression, truth and charity be damned.
Event Price - $25-$35
