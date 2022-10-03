DOUBT: A Parable by John Patrick Shanely

Runs October 27 to November 15

Tuesday – Sunday 8pm

Sunday Matinee – 2:30 pm

Church of the Holy Trinity – 19 Trinity Square

www.bneproductions.ca

It is 1964, and the winds of change are blowing through St. Nicolas Catholic School. Father Flynn, a progressive, charismatic priest advocates for reform in the school much to the dismay of the strict and unyielding principal, Sister Aloysius. But when Sister James (a young nun and novice teacher) levels an accusation against Father Flynn involving the school’s first and only Black student, Sister Aloysius demands justice for the transgression, truth and charity be damned.