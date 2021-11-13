Down to Clown: A Spin the Wheel Comedy Show

A “Spin the Wheel” show where Toronto’s Best Comedians are forced to think on their feet and improvise along with silly challenges.

See your favourite comedians attempt to do their regular material as the wheel decides their fate. Will they have to eat a spoonful of hot sauce? Invent a hip new catch phrase? Enter a dance contest? That’s for the wheel to know and you to find out.

Hosted by Melanie Dahling with Noah Maloney on sound FX

This month’s acts:

Laura Di Labio, Everardo Ramirez, Amar Singh, Chris Smith, Aliya Kanani and Laura Leibow.

Attendants must be fully vaccinated- please have your record & ID handy.