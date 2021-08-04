COVID-19

Dracula Mountain is a comedy showcase where Canada's top comedians perform their best 7 minutes material. Hosted by Anna Menzies (Comedy Brawl runner up)

Aug 4, 2021

Dracula Mountain: A Comedy Showcase

Dracula Mountain is a comedy showcase where Canada’s top comedians
perform their best 7 minutes material.

Hosted by Anna Menzies (Comedy Brawl runner up)

Mark Little (Just for Laughs, Conan)
Tom Henry (JFL, Crave special)
Gavin Pounds (Toronto Sketchfest)
Natalie Norman (Winnipeg Comedy Festival)
Jen Sakato
Dan Curtis Thompson

August 12th, Thursday, 8PM, Cabaret space
$20 + tax

Additional Details

Your Email Address - comedytron@gmail.com

Venue Address - 945 Bloor St W, Toronto, ON

Date And Time
2021-08-12 @ 08:00 PM to
2021-08-12 @ 09:00 PM

Location
945 Bloor St W, Toronto, ON, comedy bar

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Comedy

