Dracula Mountain: A Comedy Showcase

Dracula Mountain is a comedy showcase where Canada's top comedians perform their best 7 minutes material. Hosted by Anna Menzies (Comedy.
Mark Little (Just for Laughs, Conan)
Tom Henry (JFL, Crave special)
Gavin Pounds (Toronto Sketchfest)
Natalie Norman (Winnipeg Comedy Festival)
Jen Sakato
Dan Curtis Thompson
August 12th, Thursday, 8PM, Cabaret space
$20 + tax
Your Email Address - comedytron@gmail.com
Venue Address - 945 Bloor St W, Toronto, ON