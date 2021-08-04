Dracula Mountain: A Comedy Showcase

Dracula Mountain is a comedy showcase where Canada’s top comedians

perform their best 7 minutes material.

Hosted by Anna Menzies (Comedy Brawl runner up)

Mark Little (Just for Laughs, Conan)

Tom Henry (JFL, Crave special)

Gavin Pounds (Toronto Sketchfest)

Natalie Norman (Winnipeg Comedy Festival)

Jen Sakato

Dan Curtis Thompson

August 12th, Thursday, 8PM, Cabaret space

$20 + tax