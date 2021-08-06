COVID-19

Drag Dinner: Divas

Join us for Toronto's first Drag Dinner, hosted by comic icon "Joan Rivers" and featuring a superstar cast of female.

Aug 6, 2021

Drag Dinner: Divas

Join us for Toronto’s first Drag Dinner, hosted by comic icon “Joan Rivers” and featuring a superstar cast of female impersonators who recreate the likenesses of your favourite celebrities, ranging from Cher to Tina Turner to Beyoncé! Even Celine Dion and Dolly Parton have been known to stop by! Aug 21 at 5:30 or 8 pm. $30 or $25 dining minimum. themedley.ca

Additional Details

Your Email Address - Office@themedley.ca

Venue Address - 2026 Yonge Street

Date And Time
2021-08-21 @ 05:30 PM to
2021-08-21 @ 08:30 PM

Location
2026 Yonge Street, The Medley

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Stage

Event Tags

