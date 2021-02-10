DramaWay’s All Abilities Virtual Arts Winter Showcase

DramaWay Productions invites you to celebrate while we entertain and uplift you from the comfort of your own home. Spend your Valentines Day Weekend by watching their upcoming Virtual Arts Winter Showcase 2021 Spotlighting over 137 Performers of All Abilities! Join us for this annual celebration of the exceptional artistic achievements of the Greater Toronto’s all abilities community on Saturday, February 13, 2021. 10 am-7 pm. $20.

Visit our website for more details and tickets: dramaway.com