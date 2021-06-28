Dream in High Park 2021 – a stage for all of Toronto

This year’s Dream in High Park is a transformation from our usual summer fare to a diverse array of work including theatre, dance, comedy, contemporary and baroque music, and so much more. In addition to our own Canadian Stage productions, we are proud to open the amphitheatre – for the first time in our history – to an incredible line-up of community partners from across Toronto to create a mosaic of offerings that includes something for everyone.

We invite you to explore everything Dream has to offer and we can’t wait to see you in the park!