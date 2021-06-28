This year’s Dream in High Park is a transformation from the usual summer fare to a diverse array of work including theatre, dance, comedy, contemporary and baroque music, and so much more. In addition to Canadian Stage productions, the amphitheatre is open – for the first time in our history – to an incredible line-up of community partners from across Toronto to create a mosaic of offerings that includes something for everyone.

Jul 2 – Sept 29. See website for full calendar.

Price: Varies by performance; most tickets are available as Pay-What-You-Wish

Please note: For health and safety reasons, and to limit contact at the Park, all tickets must be purchased in advance online, or over the phone. https://www.canadianstage.com/shows-events/dream-in-high-park