Dream Team Presents: Tales of Revenge!

**FROM THE PRODUCERS OF THE SOLD OUT REJECTED SHOW**

Watch Toronto comedians spill their gossip and tell their best tales of deviance and revenge!

November 22nd @ 9:30 pm in Comedy Bar’s Cabaret. $15 at comedybar.ca

Hosted by:

Marlena Kaesler

Featuring:

Sebastian D. Chow

Keesha Brownie

Gordon Hecht

Elizabeth Rasiuk

Jordan Trafford

Ada Nicolle

Headlined by:

Rachel Manson

~~ COVID 19 INFORMATION & ACCESSIBILITY ~~

All theatre patrons are required to show proof of full vaccination along with a government issued photo ID in order to attend a performance at Comedy Bar. There must be at least 14 days passed since your second dose. No refunds will be issued for patrons turned away at the door due to non-compliance. Screenshots are fine but photos of ID or vaccine receipts will not be accepted.

You must wear a mask at all times inside the bar, except for when you are seated.

Comedy Bar is a basement venue with 16 steps down to the entrance. Washrooms are located on the main floor.

The use of smoke machines and strobe, flashing lights or lasers may occur during performances