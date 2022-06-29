Driftwood Theatre Bard’s Bus Tour

The award-winning Driftwood Theatre returns to the village to present their outdoor ‘pay-what-you-can’ theatre event. Driftwood is Ontario’s leading outdoor summer touring company. The company strives to break down barriers to experiencing and participating in theatre art, by bringing theatre and engagement opportunities to audiences in Ontario who may not have access to professional performance. They have performed for over 100,000 people in venues across the province since 1995.

This year the Bard’s Bus Tour is presenting King Henry Five. King Henry Five celebrates Driftwood Theatre’s return to live performance after a three year hiatus. An ambitious adaptation of three Shakespeare plays (Henry IV pts 1 & 2, Henry V), King Henry Five is a powerful story about community, the families we inherit and those we choose, and the legacies we leave behind.

Set against the backdrop of a contemporary patio bar and featuring Driftwood’s signature blend of music, puppetry and Shakespeare’s captivating poetry, King Henry Five rolls into outdoor community spaces across Ontario this summer.

Thursday, August 18. The performance begins at 7:30pm outdoors at the Scugog Shores Museum Village.

All performances Pay What You Can admission (suggested: $20-$30/person).

For more information on the Driftwood Theatre Group please go to http://www.driftwoodtheatre.com/see/bardsbustour/