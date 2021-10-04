- News
Live actual-play Dungeons and Dragons with game master Saint Stella. Doors 1 pm, show 2 pm. $25. Costumes encouraged. The Painted Lady, 218 Ossington. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/drink-dine-dice-tickets-185040429907
Featuring performer/players: Yahenda, Alice Rose, Loretta Jean & Brendan D’Souza
Tickets $25/person. Sold by table groupings.
2 Seat Group – $50 (4 available)
3 Seat Group – $75 (1 available)
4 Seat Group – $100 (4 available)
5 Seat Group – $125 (1 available)
6 Seat Group – $150 (1 available)
8 Seat Group – $200 (1 available)
Vaccine passports required at the door. Tickets limited based on provincial Covid guidelines. All audience members will be seated during the show, masks are required on entering and when moving around the venue.
Location Address - 218 Ossington, Toronto, Ontario M6J 2Z9
Event Price - $25/person. Sold by table.
Location ID - 561063