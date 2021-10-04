Live actual-play Dungeons and Dragons with game master Saint Stella. Doors 1 pm, show 2 pm. $25. Costumes encouraged. The Painted Lady, 218 Ossington. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/drink-dine-dice-tickets-185040429907

Featuring performer/players: Yahenda, Alice Rose, Loretta Jean & Brendan D’Souza

Tickets $25/person. Sold by table groupings.

2 Seat Group – $50 (4 available)

3 Seat Group – $75 (1 available)

4 Seat Group – $100 (4 available)

5 Seat Group – $125 (1 available)

6 Seat Group – $150 (1 available)

8 Seat Group – $200 (1 available)

Vaccine passports required at the door. Tickets limited based on provincial Covid guidelines. All audience members will be seated during the show, masks are required on entering and when moving around the venue.