Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Drink, Dine & Dice

Live actual-play Dungeons and Dragons with game master Saint Stella. Doors 1 pm, show 2 pm. $25. Costumes encouraged. The.

Oct 4, 2021

Drink, Dine & Dice

15 15 people viewed this event.

Live actual-play Dungeons and Dragons with game master Saint Stella. Doors 1 pm, show 2 pm. $25. Costumes encouraged. The Painted Lady, 218 Ossington. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/drink-dine-dice-tickets-185040429907

Featuring performer/players: Yahenda, Alice Rose, Loretta Jean & Brendan D’Souza

Tickets $25/person. Sold by table groupings.

2 Seat Group – $50 (4 available)
3 Seat Group – $75 (1 available)
4 Seat Group – $100 (4 available)
5 Seat Group – $125 (1 available)
6 Seat Group – $150 (1 available)
8 Seat Group – $200 (1 available)
Vaccine passports required at the door. Tickets limited based on provincial Covid guidelines. All audience members will be seated during the show, masks are required on entering and when moving around the venue.

Additional Details

Location Address - 218 Ossington, Toronto, Ontario M6J 2Z9

Event Price - $25/person. Sold by table.

Location ID - 561063

Date And Time
Sun, Nov 7th, 2021 @ 01:00 PM
to

Location
The Painted Lady

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Comedy

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine