There is a ton of anticipation for this show and something that we have been trying to put on for almost 2 years and finally we are able to do so! On Saturday April 23rd, the Linsmore Tavern (1298 Danforth Ave), is so excited to welcome for the very first time, Driven. A tribute to The Cars! This is going to be such a fun night with some incredible music from a very underrated band!

Driven: Tribute to The Cars brings to life the look and sound of the legendary Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame band through their monster hits such as, “Just What I Needed”, “Drive”, “Magic”, Shake It Up”, “My Best Friend’s Girl”, “Good Times Roll” and more!

Get your tickets now in advance, because it should SELL-OUT! Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door! The show will start at 9:30pm. You can buy tickets at www.linsmoretavern.com