Brasa, Maria the Band, DJERUS

BRAZILIAN NIGHT COMES TO DROM.

BRASA

8PM

The word Brasa means ’ember’, that’s when the coal is red hot. This translates a lot about the soul of Brazil and its gigantic musical legacy. Led by keyboardist João Leão (Johny Lion), fresh from São Paulo’s vibrant indie scene, and backed by two well known Toronto based Brazilian artists Mari Palhares (percussion) and Zeca Polina (bass), along with Canadian world music drummer Max Senitt, the ensemble delivers a fine selection of groovy and shaky classics with a focus on Brazilian Soul, Samba-Rock, and Tropicalia, covering some of the masters of the genre like Jorge Ben, João Donato, Marcos Valle, and Tim Maia. The vibe is upbeat and the crowd can feel the heat of Brazil’s ember, so be sure to bring your dance moves!

MARIA AND THE BAND

9:30

A collaboration between Brazilian and Canadian musicians, and led by the dynamic Jerusa Leão, Maria and the Band play forró ‘pé de serra’, a style of music from northeastern Brazil and textured with influences ranging from blues to arabesque. Incorporating rabeca (Brazilian fiddle), zabumba (two-toned drum), accordion, triangle, and a chorus of vocals, Maria and The Band play original compositions and the great songs of forró so beloved in Brazil.

DJERUS

THROUGH THE NIGHT

Djerus is a dj project of Jerusa Leão that has the intention to blend cultural fusion through electronic beat and folkloric music.

July 15 at 8 pm. $10. Drom Taberna, 458 Queen West.