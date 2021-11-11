Duende Festival 2021

New restaurants

Nov 11, 2021

The Aga Khan Museum’s Duende Festival returns to the Auditorium stage for 2021 with an invigorating slate of performances celebrating resiliency, connection, and of course, flamenco. 

Shaped by artists’ experiences of the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival’s seventh annual edition showcases some of Canada’s most formidable flamenco talents, including emerging and mid-career performers in the Toronto area. 

The 2021 Duende Festival runs from November 18 to November 21. The program features the following performances, which can be savoured in-person and streamed online.

  • Thursday, November 18, 8 pm ET – Madre e Hija with Dr. Judith Cohen and Tamar Ilana
  • Saturday, November 20, 8 pm ET – Flamencura featuring Carmen Romero
  • Sunday, November 21, 5 pm ET — Viva Toronto featuring Tarek Ghriri and Shirlita La Pili

Additional Details

Location Address - 77 Wynford, Toronto, Ontario M3C 1K1

Event Price - $30 regular, $27 Friends, $22.50 seniors and students. Three-show Duende Festival package: $80 regular, $72 Friends, $60 students and seniors. Includes same-day Museum admission.

Date And Time
Thu, Nov 18th, 2021 @ 08:00 PM
Sun, Nov 21st, 2021 to

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Festivals

