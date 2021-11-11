Duende Festival 2021

The Aga Khan Museum’s Duende Festival returns to the Auditorium stage for 2021 with an invigorating slate of performances celebrating resiliency, connection, and of course, flamenco.

Shaped by artists’ experiences of the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival’s seventh annual edition showcases some of Canada’s most formidable flamenco talents, including emerging and mid-career performers in the Toronto area.

The 2021 Duende Festival runs from November 18 to November 21. The program features the following performances, which can be savoured in-person and streamed online.