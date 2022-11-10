Dumpster Fire: A Comedy Show

Alessandra West cries over boys, Marlena Kaesler makes boys cry.

The two come together to create a hilarious dumpster fire of a show. Things always go wrong, but it’s hilarious.

Dumpster Fire is a wild show that has a different theme each week, perfect for the dedicated scenesters tired of hearing the same old sets from the same people. Comedians are given a week to write new material, and then the audience votes and the winner gets to headline the following week.

Ticket link: https://comedybar.ca/shows/dumpster-fire?ev=2022-11-14T21%3A30%3A00Ticket

Price: $17 online, $20 at door

Venue: Comedy Bar on Bloor (945 Bloor St W, Toronto, ON M6H 1L5)

Time: 9:30PM

Hosts: Marlena Kaesler & Alessandra West

Comedians:

Andy Wong

San Donnelly

Marc Hallworth

Mark McNally

Ross Hammond

Headliner:

Joey Crewe