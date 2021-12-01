Duo Derby 31

Four of Toronto’s best improv comedy duos will be performing for your laughs and your votes in a one night tournament as we crown brand new Duo Derby Champions.

This month teams are;

Miguel Rivas (The Beaverton, Hudson & Rex) and Alex Tindal (Baroness Von Sketch, The Beaverton) as Sex

Ashley Botting (CBC’s Because News, Second City) & Patrick Murray (Bad Dog Feature Players, The Table Podcast) as The Oppenheim Group

Brandon Hackett (Second City, This Hour has 22 Minutes) and Samantha Wyss (The Belle Ringer, Harrison Ford Focus) as WerqShopped

Devon Henderson (Second City, TheatreSports) and Jackie Twomey (Dead Parents Society, Bad Dog Feature Players) as TwoSon

And your hosts, Cadley Brooper, lead you through the laughs as we head into the holiday season and into (one of) their 30s!!!

Tickets are $15 per person! Bring your Smartphone so you can vote along!!!

Show begins at 8:00 pm, doors open at 7:30!

COVID-19 Protocols in Effect. Masks and proof of vaccination required!

The Social Capital Theatre reserves the right to request contact tracing info and/or proof of vaccination in compliance with current government recommendations. The Social Capital theatre reserves the right to refuse entry or service to anyone found to be noncompliant with our safety policy.