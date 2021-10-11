Duo Derby: Zoomed Out

- News
Comedy tournament with Isaac Kessler, Christian Smith, Andrea Martson, Chelsea Larkin and host Cadley Brooper. Oct 26 at 8 pm. $15. Social Capital Theatre, 154 Danforth. https://duoderbyimprov.eventbrite.ca
Four of Toronto’s best improv comedy duos will be performing for your laughs and your votes in a one night tournament as we crown brand new Duo Derby Champions!
This month teams are;
Isaac Kessler (2-MAN NO-SHOW) & Sharjil Rasool (Second City) as PeePoo & PooPee
Christian Smith (CBC Comedy) & Matt Folliott (S & P) as Sweet Teen Jesus
Andrea Martson (Second City) & Alex Best (Cherry Beach Comedy) as HawtBox
Chelsea Larkin (Second City) & Tom Hearn (Gay Garbage) as Chomp
And your hosts, Cadley Brooper, try to remember how to interact off of Zoom as we Let the Games Begin (LIVE!) Again!!!
Tickets are $15 per person! Bring your Smartphone so you can vote along. Covid-19 protocols in effect.
Location Address - 154 Danforth, Toronto, Ontario M4K 1N1
Event Price - $15
Location ID - 562969