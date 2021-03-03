Ed Smith & The Even Squares

Online concert with Ed Smith and all star band. March 6 at 8 pm. Available for 3 days. $10 per household.

http://www.theredwoodtheatre.com/evensquares

Band includes Al Cross on the skins (Big Sugar, Jane Siberry), John Dymond on the doghouse (kd lang, Bruce Cockburn, Blackie and the Rodeo Kings), Wendell Ferguson on the take-off guitar (Duane Steele, Gordon Lightfoot, Shania, Dixie Chicks), Burke Carroll on the Nashville ironing board (Murray McLauchlan, George Fox, Kevin Breit), and Amber-Dawn Nicholas just fiddling around (Darius Rucker, Ronnie Milsap).