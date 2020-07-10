Edwards Summer Music Series – Digging Roots

Toronto Botanical Garden will host its 8th annual FREE Edwards Summer Music Series ONLINE with eight intimate concerts showcasing contemporary Canadian talent, all filmed within the beauty of the Toronto Botanical Garden.

The fourth concert in the garden is by Juno-winning, First Nations roots-rockers Shoshona Kish and Raven Kanatakta of Digging Roots, who will lift your spirits with their unique musical marriage of unvarnished truth and unconditional love.

A new virtual performance will be posted every Thursday at 7 p.m. until Labour Day on the Toronto Botanical Garden’s website. Mark your calendars or sign up on the website to receive email reminders and exclusive content.

Virtual concert goers are encouraged to “make it a date night” or organize a group watch party by ordering one of the Concert Grazing Boxes created by Food Dudes. Take the home viewing experience to the next level by adding live houseplants or burning floral incense available through the Toronto Botanical Garden’s new online Garden Shop.

The Edwards Summer Music Series is generously sponsored by The Edwards Charitable Foundation.