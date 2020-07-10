NOW MagazineAll EventsEdwards Summer Music Series – Digging Roots

Edwards Summer Music Series – Digging Roots

Toronto Botanical Garden
06
Aug
-
06
Aug

Edwards Summer Music Series – Digging Roots

by Toronto Botanical Garden
 
124 people viewed this event.

Toronto Botanical Garden will host its 8th annual FREE Edwards Summer Music Series ONLINE with eight intimate concerts showcasing contemporary Canadian talent, all filmed within the beauty of the Toronto Botanical Garden.

The fourth concert in the garden is by Juno-winning, First Nations roots-rockers Shoshona Kish and Raven Kanatakta of Digging Roots, who will lift your spirits with their unique musical marriage of unvarnished truth and unconditional love.

A new virtual performance will be posted every Thursday at 7 p.m. until Labour Day on the Toronto Botanical Garden’s website. Mark your calendars or sign up on the website to receive email reminders and exclusive content.

Virtual concert goers are encouraged to “make it a date night” or organize a group watch party by ordering one of the Concert Grazing Boxes created by Food Dudes. Take the home viewing experience to the next level by adding live houseplants or burning floral incense available through the Toronto Botanical Garden’s new online Garden Shop.

The Edwards Summer Music Series is generously sponsored by The Edwards Charitable Foundation.

 

Date And Time

2020-08-06 @ 07:00 PM to
2020-08-06 @ 07:30 PM
 

Location

Anywhere
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Virtual Event
 
 
 

Share With Friends

Toronto Botanical Garden

Toronto Botanical Garden is open daily from dawn until dusk for everyone to enjoy, appreciate and benefit from connecting with nature. Admission to the garden is FREE.

Toronto Botanical Garden offers an array of award-winning themed gardens spanning nearly four acres, designed to educate and inspire adjacent to Wilket Creek, Don Valley Ravine and Edwards Gardens. The LEED Silver Certified Building with an energy-efficient sloping green roof and award-winning ecologically conscious design includes indoor/outdoor event space facilities, a garden shop and seasonal café.

Botanical gardens play an increasingly important role in the 21st century: they are public institutions best positioned to provide knowledge and understanding of the world of plants and the importance of plants and healthy ecosystems to all other life on earth. Toronto Botanical Garden is embarking on an exciting capital expansion to expand its education, horticultural display, conservation and research across a 35-acreage footprint that will serve over 1 million visitors a year.

Comments are Closed.