El Ceibo – World Music Night

Mar 14, 2022

El Ceibo – World Music Night

El Ceibo is a music group that performs a variety of Argentinian folk music.
The group’s distinct sound and refreshing repertoire was recognized by the Toronto Jazz Festival (OLG First Plays initiative) and by CBC Radio 1 (‘Big City, Small World’), featuring music from their self released EP (January 2022).

El Ceibo will be playing with Arianna Rueda!!

DOORS @ 630pm

$10

Location Address - 218 Ossington, Toronto, Ontario M6J 2Z9

Event Price - $10 ATD

Sun, Mar 27th, 2022 @ 06:30 PM

The Painted Lady

Concert or Performance

Music

