El Ceibo – World Music Night

El Ceibo is a music group that performs a variety of Argentinian folk music.
The group’s distinct sound and refreshing repertoire was recognized by the Toronto Jazz Festival (OLG First Plays initiative) and by CBC Radio 1 (‘Big City, Small World’), featuring music from their self released EP (January 2022).
El Ceibo will be playing with Arianna Rueda!!
DOORS @ 630pm
$10
Location Address - 218 Ossington, Toronto, Ontario M6J 2Z9
Location ID - 561063