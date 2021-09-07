COVID-19

Election Night Comedy!

Rhinoceros Party Candidate Sean Carson hosts a diverse line up of comics ranting and raving about Canadian politics and current events. Come see Canada’s best comedians joke about the election, 2020 and the state of the world in general. Whether you love politics or you don’t, this show is not to be missed!

Additional Details

Event Price - 13$ online, 15$ at door

Date And Time
Mon, Sep 20th, 2021 @ 09:30 PM
to

Location
945 Bloor St. West, Toronto, Comedy Bar

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Comedy

