Election Night Comedy!

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Rhinoceros Party Candidate Sean Carson hosts a diverse line up of comics ranting and raving about Canadian politics and current.
Rhinoceros Party Candidate Sean Carson hosts a diverse line up of comics ranting and raving about Canadian politics and current events. Come see Canada’s best comedians joke about the election, 2020 and the state of the world in general. Whether you love politics or you don’t, this show is not to be missed!
Event Price - 13$ online, 15$ at door