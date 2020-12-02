NOW MagazineAll EventsElectric Messiah

A full-length music video that reimagines Handel’s classic for today’s world. Dec 17 at 8 pm. Free. Register https://soundstreams.kindful.com/e/elm2020

The music escapes the confines of in-person venues and transforms into a full-length music video, complete with a mix of on-location outdoor filming in the public spaces of Toronto, studio recordings, and a unique cinematic approach. Featuring a theatrically exciting cast, and a feast of musical styles ranging from jazz to soul/hip-hop, Electric Messiah brings the past to life in a fresh way that reflects the city we live in. Featuring a new work by Ian Cusson.

Location - Virtual Event

 

2020-12-17 @ 08:00 PM to
2020-12-17 @ 09:00 PM
 

Online Event
 

Screening
 

Music

Virtual Event

