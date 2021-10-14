An intersection of worlds, memories and stories by the violinist for an hour of memorable tunes. Tunes that will make you want to dance, laugh, sing and maybe even cry, possibly all at the same time. From swinging old time rhythms to enchanting Irish melodies to interpreted and original compositions, these selections will transport you to the depths of loneliness and loss, to the heights of joy and laughter and all the rest life has to offer in between. Nov 6 at 2 pm. $25. Wychwood Theatre, 76 Wychwood. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/elena-spanu-in-concert-tickets-188089880897

Masks will be required at all times unless eating or drinking.

PROOF OF VACCINATION is required to enter the building for the concert.