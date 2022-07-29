Emancipation Day Virtual Concert

Readers' Choice 2021

Jul 29, 2022

7 7 people viewed this event.

TD Niagara Jazz Festival presents a FREE livestream concert event bursting with incredible Black artists from Niagara and beyond featuring:

• Keturah & Jonathan Morris
• Thomas Nelson
• Faith Amour
• Le Trio Parisien Feat Juliet Dunn
• Sammy Jackson
• Shine Roc and the Rebels Vibration
• Natural Elements with Jillian Mendez

This concert is available through the TD Niagara Jazz Festival’s YouTube and Facebook pages and shared by partners.

For more information about this and other upcoming events, visit our website at niagarajazzfestival.com

Additional Details

Event Price - FREE

Date And Time

Mon, Aug 1st, 2022 @ 01:00 PM

Location

Online Event

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Music

Event Tags

