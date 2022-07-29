Emancipation Day Virtual Concert

TD Niagara Jazz Festival presents a FREE livestream concert event bursting with incredible Black artists from Niagara and beyond featuring:

• Keturah & Jonathan Morris

• Thomas Nelson

• Faith Amour

• Le Trio Parisien Feat Juliet Dunn

• Sammy Jackson

• Shine Roc and the Rebels Vibration

• Natural Elements with Jillian Mendez

This concert is available through the TD Niagara Jazz Festival’s YouTube and Facebook pages and shared by partners.

For more information about this and other upcoming events, visit our website at niagarajazzfestival.com