Emancipation Day Virtual Concert: Celebrating Black Music, History and Culture

TD Niagara Jazz Festival presents a free livestream concert event bursting with incredible Black artists from Niagara and beyond hosted.

Jul 22, 2021

Emancipation Day Virtual Concert: Celebrating Black Music, History and Culture

TD Niagara Jazz Festival presents a free livestream concert event bursting with incredible Black artists from Niagara and beyond hosted by Emcee Crystal D'Cunha and featuring:

• Diana Braithwaite and Chris Whiteley
• Joshua Lines Jazz Duo
• Spoken Word artist Eve Atoms
• PK Hummingbird Steel Orchestra
• Claude Hall
• Khea Emmanuel
• Tiki Mercury-Clarke
• 2021 Juno award-winner Sammy Jackson
• and more!

This FREE Livestream is available through the TD Niagara Jazz Festival’s YouTube and Facebook pages and shared by partners.

For more information about this and other upcoming events, visit our website at niagarajazzfestival.com

Part of the Emancipation Day Weekend Celebration.

#EmancipationDaySTC

Presented by Matter of Black (MOB) and BlackOwned905. In Partnership with the TD Niagara Jazz Festival and the FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre, and Supported by the City of St. Catharines

Additional Details

Date And Time
2021-08-01 @ 11:30 AM to
2021-08-01 @ 06:30 PM

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Music

