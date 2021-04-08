Emergency Climate Musical

James Gordon outlines his premise that we need a total political, societal and economic make-over to face the incredible challenges ahead in this virtual one-person show. Filled with original songs, compelling videos, images, stories, rants, laughter, tears, audience participation, and some concrete ways to move forward. April 15 at 7 pm. $20 w/ a pay what you can option. Register for Zoom link.

Half of all proceeds will be donated to the Toronto chapter of The Council of Canadians.