Emmanuel Jal – Shangah Live

Jun 28, 2022

Emmanuel Jal – Shangah Live

Emmanuel Jal will celebrate the release of his album Shangah (I Am or I Have Been) in Toronto with a performance at the Small World Music Centre.

Jal’s seventh album, Shangah is a collection of songs that weave traditional rhythms, language and melodies from South Sudan with modern East Africa sounds. Shangah will be officially released via Gatwitch Records on July 8th.

July 7, doors 7 pm. $26.75-$30. Small World Music Centre, 180 Shaw, studio 101. eventbrite.ca

Location Address - 180 Shaw studio 101, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - $26.75 - $30

Thu, Jul 7th, 2022 @ 08:00 PM
to 10:00 PM

Concert or Performance

Music
 
