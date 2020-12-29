ENCORE! Soo Ryu Dance Festival

NOW MagazineAll EventsENCORE! Soo Ryu Dance Festival

“Rise with Unity”. Online filming and dance performance. Showcasing traditional, modern, contemporary creations of all dance forms, Soo Ryu has created a harmonious community in which artists from different countries and in different stages of their careers mingle and collaborate. Jan 1-3, 2021. Between 2-6 pm. https://koreandance.net

Workshop and Performance:
Mi-young Kim Dance Company and Sashar Zarif(Canada, Toronto)
Light Sound Friends, Jeong Sup Kim(South Korea)
Constance Chang (USA, San Francisco)

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

(999 spots left)
 

Date And Time

2021-01-01 @ 02:00 PM to
2021-01-03 @ 06:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Virtual Event
 
 

Location Page

Virtual Event

