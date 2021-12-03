Encounters Town Hall: Stories & Drumming

The World Premiere of Soundstreams’ newest, free, Encounters concert, followed by a fascinating panel conversation about the role of storytelling in different arts traditions. Percussion instruments and storytelling play a deeply significant role in almost every global culture, performing a ceremonial role marking the rituals of our lives from birth to death. December 8 at 6:30 pm. Free. soundstreams.ca

This digital concert features Balinese-inspired Pulau Dewata (translation “Island of the Gods”) by Quebecois composer Claude Vivier, Imbila by Dr. Bongani Ndodana-Breen (SA) narrated by actor Rhoma Spencer, and a new story by Spencer called The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: How Brother Deer and Mother Turtle Pivot the Pandemic, set to a new arrangement of Ann Southam’s Glass Houses. Hosted by Arts Etobicoke in partnership with Soundstreams.