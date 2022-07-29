Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

English As A Funny Language

Jul 29, 2022

English As A Funny Language

15 15 people viewed this event.

English as a Funny Language is a one-of-a-kind comedy show that highlights the adventures and misadventures of immigrant and first-generation Canadian comics.

In a divisive and isolating world, English as a Funny Language seeks to build community and humanize the immigrant experience by sharing their stories and reminding us that despite our differences, we could all use a good laugh.

Hosted and co-produced by English Language Edutainer Extraordinaire Josh Mover and featured and co-produced by the South Korean Comedic Sensation Edworld B. Kim – this comedy show will elevate voices from all corners of the globe, and you’re sure to never look at a dictionary the same way again!

General Info 
Dates: Aug 6 at 8 pm (doors 7:30 pm). $10. TO. Lounge, 1384 Queen West. eventbrite.ca

The Performers

YOUR HOST 
Josh Mover

FEATURING 
Edworld B. Kim / South Korea
Moe Ismail / Egypt
Demi Ellis / Croatia
Sima Sepehri / Iran
Special Guest Drop-Ins

HEADLINER 
Leonard Chan / China 

Additional Details

Location Address - 1384 Queen St W, Toronto, ON M6K 1L7

Event Price - $10 Online / $15 Door

Date And Time

Sat, Aug 6th, 2022 @ 07:30 PM
to 09:30 PM

Location

TO. Lounge

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine