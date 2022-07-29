English as a Funny Language is a one-of-a-kind comedy show that highlights the adventures and misadventures of immigrant and first-generation Canadian comics.

In a divisive and isolating world, English as a Funny Language seeks to build community and humanize the immigrant experience by sharing their stories and reminding us that despite our differences, we could all use a good laugh.

Hosted and co-produced by English Language Edutainer Extraordinaire Josh Mover and featured and co-produced by the South Korean Comedic Sensation Edworld B. Kim – this comedy show will elevate voices from all corners of the globe, and you’re sure to never look at a dictionary the same way again!

General Info

Dates: Aug 6 at 8 pm (doors 7:30 pm). $10. TO. Lounge, 1384 Queen West. eventbrite.ca

The Performers

YOUR HOST

Josh Mover

FEATURING

Edworld B. Kim / South Korea

Moe Ismail / Egypt

Demi Ellis / Croatia

Sima Sepehri / Iran

Special Guest Drop-Ins

HEADLINER

Leonard Chan / China