English as a Funny Language is a one-of-a-kind comedy show that highlights the adventures and misadventures of immigrant and first-generation Canadian comics.
In a divisive and isolating world, English as a Funny Language seeks to build community and humanize the immigrant experience by sharing their stories and reminding us that despite our differences, we could all use a good laugh.
Hosted and co-produced by English Language Edutainer Extraordinaire Josh Mover and featured and co-produced by the South Korean Comedic Sensation Edworld B. Kim – this comedy show will elevate voices from all corners of the globe, and you’re sure to never look at a dictionary the same way again!
General Info
Dates: Aug 6 at 8 pm (doors 7:30 pm). $10. TO. Lounge, 1384 Queen West. eventbrite.ca
The Performers
YOUR HOST
Josh Mover
FEATURING
Edworld B. Kim / South Korea
Moe Ismail / Egypt
Demi Ellis / Croatia
Sima Sepehri / Iran
Special Guest Drop-Ins
HEADLINER
Leonard Chan / China
Location Address - 1384 Queen St W, Toronto, ON M6K 1L7
Event Price - $10 Online / $15 Door