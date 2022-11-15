The Howland Company presents Entrances & Exits: Home for the Holidays in Association with Tarragon Theatre. The Best of Fringe winning hit returns December 7-8 at Tarragon Theatre! Based on the seminal farce plays we love like Alan Ayckbourn’s “The Norman Conquests” and Michael Frayn’s “Noises Off” – this 60-minute, theatre-meets-comedy show is a modern take on the classic tradition of cozy, nostalgic holiday specials.

Join Ruth Goodwin (Private Eyes), Liz Johnston (The Second City), Paloma Nuñez (Baroness Von Sketch Show), Sharjil Rasool (Run The Burbs) , Conor Bradbury (Sex T-Rex), Brandon Hackett (This Hour Has 22 Minutes) and special guests as they try to salvage a holiday event gone awry. Colin Mochrie (Whose Line is it Anyway) joins the festive fun on December 7,8,9 and 11!

“Some of the best actors and improvisers in the city make this made-up two-act farce look easy.”

– NOW Magazine