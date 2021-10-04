Estonian Music Week Concert – Night Two: Persevering Languages

Our mission: bringing talented Estonian artists to Canada to share the stage with Canadian artists on the same wavelength. Programming delves into important issues of our time through captivating musical performances. This truly hybrid festival will have audiences simultaneously in Tallinn, Toronto, Facebook, and YouTube. We will be connecting audiences and bridging communities like never before.

IN-PERSON: See two live in-person performances and two performances live-streamed to the big screen

Venue: El Mocambo (464 Spadina Ave. #462, Toronto, ON M5T 2G8)

Oct 23 at 5 pm. $35 http://estonianmusicweek.ca

Beatrice Deer Band (Live at the El Mocambo)

Erik Laar (Live at the El Mocambo)

Duo Ruut (Virtual- Livestream from Estonia)

Väike Hellero & Friends (Virtual- Livestream from Estonia)

ONLINE: All the performances will also be available live, in full, for FREE via Facebook and YouTube around the world