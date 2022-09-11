The Etobicoke Jazz Festival has brought top notch talent and featured many young music students since our inception in 2015. This year, without the Covid restrictions, we are happy to present a full three day festival. once again. We will feature fabulous musical groups on both the Friday and Saturday nights and to wrap things up on the Sunday we will finalize our first annual “Doc” Award., a competition for music students under 23 that are enrolled in a school music program. This weekend we are just finishing our preliminary event, three days at the Taste of the Kingsway, where we are adjudicating seven groups of which the top three will go on. There will be prizes for first to fourth place, both cash awards, studio recording time and production at Jazzwest Studios, Etobicoke and the top three bands will get a chance to play at the Jazz Bistro, downtown TO, on a Saturday night later in the fall, a night for the Winners of the Doc.

I was attempting to get someone to stop my the Taste of the Kingsway as it would have been really nice to have a small write up as to what we presented this weekend. As I mentioned, today we finish up, 5:00 – 7:00 pm. Hopefully maybe we may connect and have someone come to our fest.

thanks – Curtis Smith founder and musical director of the EJF