Etobicoke Jazz Festival 2021

Christian Antonacci & the EJF Student Project, Laila Biali Trio, The Trio with Robi Botos & Mike Downes, Pretzel Logic, Queen Pepper with Alison Young & Lorne Lofsky, Hilario Duran Contumbao & Alexander Brown, Alex Dean & Tenor Madness and Girls Against the Boys. Oct 29 & 30 at 7 pm. $80. Crooked Cue, 3056 Bloor W. http://etobicokejazz.com