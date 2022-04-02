- News
From the people who brought you the smash hit Riverdale: Improvised comes Euphoria: Improvised, an improvised version of the hottest show on HBO right now.
April 10 at 9 pm. $15. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor West. comedybar.ca
Featuring:
Ajahnis Charley @ajahnischarley
Andrea Marston @popgoesandrea
Blair MacMillan @chandeblair
Bobby Homer @bobbyforprofit
Bridget Cann @sexy_quarateen_
Candace Meeks @ccmeeks
Erica Gellert @ericagellert
Janelle McGuinness @janellemcguinness
Korri Birch @korribirch
Linda Julia Paolucci @eeirielindiana
Sarah Eshani @ehsanimami
