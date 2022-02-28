In part association with The Academy, Everything Has Its Thyme is a live in concert featuring Milla Thyme, Faiza and Deidra.

This event will take place on SUNDAY MARCH 20TH, 2022 at The Paradise Theatre in Toronto, ON.

Doors open at 8:00 pm

Show starts at 9:00 pm.

HOST: TBA

TICKETS :

Advance ticketing $18

At the door $20

EVENT’S FACEBOOK PAGE

ABOUT THE EVENT:

Milla Thyme’s much anticipated live debut of his album, Everything Has Its Thyme will be a special 2 night affair in Montreal and Toronto. The event will feature performances by FAIZA and DEIDRA .

Featuring:

MILLA THYME

Steeped in the Soul tradition | Disciplined by Jazz | Raised on Hip-Hop

Milla Thyme is a true, devout artist, building on the foundations set before him, and fearlessly molding it to the present day and time. By intertwining his skills as a rapper, bassist, and producer, he has set the stage for himself as a seasoned rapper and proficient musician who has earned critical praise amongst his peers and across the country.

In 2021 Milla made significant progress by signing with veteran Canadian Hip-Hop label Urbnet to release his much awaited debut album Everything Has Its Thyme. In only a year’s time he has been featured in Complex Canada’s 11 Rising Black Canadian Artists You Should Know, and by Exclaim as one of 8 Emerging Artists You Need to Hear. Last year his two hit singles, 3 Dimensions reached #1 on CBC radio 3, while Lost Boys won the category for Best Music Video North America at the Munich Music Video Awards.

With very special performances by:

FAIZA

&

DEIDRA

Important Info:

This event is 19 and over. Any ticket holder unable to present valid identification indicating that they are at least 19 years of age will not be admitted to this event, and will not be eligible for a refund.

COVID 19 Protocols:

Following orders from the Government of Ontario, all attendees of this event must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

In attending the event you certify and attest that you and all individuals in your party attending the event will follow the below regulations:

All attendees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (at least two weeks after final dose) and provide proof of vaccination; i.e. screenshot or receipt of vaccination, to security prior to entering the venue.

——————-

This project has been made possible in part by the Government of Canada.

Ce projet a été rendu possible en partie grâce au gouvernement du Canada.