Election

Best Movies on Netflix

Excuse Me. w/ Sun Junkies & Rob Knaggs

A-MINOR PRESENTSExcuse Me.Listen here: https://spoti.fi/2WBoyXHSun JunkiesListen here: https://spoti.fi/3DE39h6Rob KnaggsListen here: https://bit.ly/3nlD00EFriday October 1stSneaky Dee'sDoors: 7:30 PMGet tickets here: https://bit.ly/3zY1EYE

Sep 13, 2021

Excuse Me. w/ Sun Junkies & Rob Knaggs

2 2 people viewed this event.

A-MINOR PRESENTS
Excuse Me.
Listen here: https://spoti.fi/2WBoyXH
Sun Junkies
Listen here: https://spoti.fi/3DE39h6
Rob Knaggs
Listen here: https://bit.ly/3nlD00E
Friday October 1st
Sneaky Dee’s
Doors: 7:30 PM
Get tickets here: https://bit.ly/3zY1EYE

Additional Details

Your Email - chelsea@aminorpresents.com

Event Price - $12 adv

Venue Name - Sneaky Dee's

Venue Address - 431 College St.

Date And Time
Fri, Oct 1st, 2021 @ 07:30 PM
to 10:30 PM

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Music

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine