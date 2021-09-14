Excuse Me. w/ Sun Junkies & Rob Knaggs

- News
A-MINOR PRESENTS
Excuse Me.
Listen here: https://spoti.fi/2WBoyXH
Sun Junkies
Listen here: https://spoti.fi/3DE39h6
Rob Knaggs
Listen here: https://bit.ly/3nlD00E
Friday October 1st
Sneaky Dee’s
Doors: 7:30 PM
Get tickets here: https://bit.ly/3zY1EYE
Your Email - chelsea@aminorpresents.com
Event Price - $12 adv
Venue Name - Sneaky Dee's
Venue Address - 431 College St.